Union FM To Share Details of 20L Cr Package Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will share the details of the Rs. 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The details of the package will be announced today at 4 pm.

In a series of tweets, the finance minister said, “This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.”

She said in the tweet, “Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions. Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation & not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. #AatmanirbharBharat will integrate not isolate.”

Addressing the nation on Tuesday PM Narendra Modi announced that Rs. 20 lakh core stimulus package will infuse vitality into the economy and benefit all sections of the society from the migrant labours to big businesses.

The prime minister described it as “a special economic package that will serve as an important link to the ‘Self-reliant India Campaign (Aatma nirbhar Bharat)’”. The relief package amounts to roughly 10% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) he said.

He stated that the package is for the country’s “cottage industry, home industry, our small-scale industry, our MSME, which is a source of livelihood for millions of people, which is the strong foundation of our resolve for a self-reliant India”.