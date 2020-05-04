Union Health Min launches ‘COVID Katha’, prepared by Assam Group

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday launched ‘COVID Katha’, a multimedia guide on the COVID-19 disease. It was designed by Nituparna Rajbongshi, cartoonist, and Dr Sanjib Bora.

COVID Katha can be downloaded from DST Website- https://tinyurl.com/y8dhvp2x

The entire project was conceptualised by Dr. Manoj Kr Patairiya, head, National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST, Government of India and produced by a team of Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT), Guwahati, headed by Dr Ankuran Dutta, managing trustee of ARMT.

The document was edited by Dr Anupa Lahkar Goswami of Gauhati University and Raja Das of ARMT.

According to a release, the Union Minister interacted with heads of all Autonomous Institutions (AIs) and Subordinate offices of Department of Science and Technology (DST) via video conferencing on the occasion of 50th DST Foundation Day about their S&T initiatives, particularly in relation to their endeavours for combating the COVID-19 outbreak.