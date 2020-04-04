Union Health Ministry Identifies 14 Hotspot of COVID-19

The union home ministry has identified 14 hotspot areas vulnerable to COVID-19 across the country. However, no states from Northeast are included in the hotspot list which is a great relief for the people of the region.

The list of the areas is as follows:

Dilshad Garden- Delhi Nizamuddin- Delhi Noida- Uttar Pradesh Bhilwara- Rajasthan Kachargarh- Kerala Pathanamthitta- Kerala Kannur- Kerala Mumbai- Maharashtra Pune Maharashtra Indore- Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur- Madhya Pradesh Ahmedabad- Gujarat Ladakh Yawatmal- Maharashtra

The hotspot areas are those where the patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness have been increased rapidly and those patients are tested positive of COVID-19.

According to the source of the health ministry, the hotspot areas will include more names in the future.