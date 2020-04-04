Union Health Ministry Identifies 14 Hotspot of COVID-19

The union home ministry has identified 14 hotspot areas vulnerable to COVID-19 across the country. However, no states from Northeast are included in the hotspot list which is a great relief for the people of the region.
The list of the areas is as follows:
- Dilshad Garden- Delhi
- Nizamuddin- Delhi
- Noida- Uttar Pradesh
- Bhilwara- Rajasthan
- Kachargarh- Kerala
- Pathanamthitta- Kerala
- Kannur- Kerala
- Mumbai- Maharashtra
- Pune Maharashtra
- Indore- Madhya Pradesh
- Jabalpur- Madhya Pradesh
- Ahmedabad- Gujarat
- Ladakh
- Yawatmal- Maharashtra
The hotspot areas are those where the patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness have been increased rapidly and those patients are tested positive of COVID-19.
According to the source of the health ministry, the hotspot areas will include more names in the future.