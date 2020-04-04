NationalTop Stories

Union Health Ministry Identifies 14 Hotspot of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
1

The union home ministry has identified 14 hotspot areas vulnerable to COVID-19 across the country. However, no states from Northeast are included in the hotspot list which is a great relief for the people of the region.

The list of the areas is as follows:

  1. Dilshad Garden- Delhi
  2. Nizamuddin- Delhi
  3. Noida- Uttar Pradesh
  4. Bhilwara- Rajasthan
  5. Kachargarh- Kerala
  6. Pathanamthitta- Kerala
  7. Kannur- Kerala
  8. Mumbai- Maharashtra
  9. Pune Maharashtra
  10. Indore- Madhya Pradesh
  11. Jabalpur- Madhya Pradesh
  12. Ahmedabad- Gujarat
  13. Ladakh
  14. Yawatmal- Maharashtra

The hotspot areas are those where the patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness have been increased rapidly and those patients are tested positive of COVID-19.

According to the source of the health ministry, the hotspot areas will include more names in the future.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Bursting of Crackers near Guwahati Refinery Prohibited

Regional

Unidentified body found in North Guwahati

Regional

Excluded People from NRC Sent Back to Assam from Mizoram

Regional

Banarasi Clothes Seized in Fancy Bazaar, 1 Arrested

National

ATMs, banking operations to be hit on these days!

Sports

IPL 2019: Kings XI defeats Rajasthan Royals

Comments
Loading...