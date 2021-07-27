Union Home Ministry Summons Chief Secretaries Of Assam, Mizoram In Delhi

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram along with the state DGPs in New Delhi for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the border clashes that left many injured and dead.

On Monday, at least six Assam police personnel have died after being injured in a violent shootout with Mizoram police that occurred at Lailapur in Cachar district.

Several of them were also injured. During the shootout, the vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was also damaged.

The ongoing Assam-Mizoram border took the worst turn after eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants on Sunday in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga initiated talks on the matter.

CM Sarma reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders. He also expressed his willingness to visit Aizawl and resolve the prevailing issues.

The situation was brought to control after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was sought by both Mizoram CM and Assam CM.