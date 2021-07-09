Union Home Sec Ajay Bhalla Chairs Meet on Assam-Mizoram Border Issue

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chairs meeting on Assam-Mizoram border dispute. Chief Secretaries of both the states are also present at the meeting along with Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Mizoram DGP.

Chief Secretaries of both the states are having bilateral talks over the inter-state border following the fresh tension that erupted on Tuesday at Aitlang hnar area in Kolasib district which borders Assam’s Hailakandi district.

However, earlier, Kolasib Superintendent of Police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte said that the situation along the Mizoram- Assam border is peaceful now.

He said that both the state forces are still camping at the disputed area on either side of the border.

“There was neither confrontation nor untoward incident at the inter-state border, where fresh tension erupted recently. There were no new activities from both sides on Friday. The situation is peaceful now,” he told PTI.

He said that both parties were working hard to bring back normalcy in the border areas.

Mizoram shares about 164.6 km long border with Assam.

The northeastern state was part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on 20 February 1987 following the historic Mizoram accord between the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Centre, which ended 20 years of insurgency in the state.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long-standing issue that has persisted for decades.

Several dialogues involving the Centre held since 1995 to resolve the dispute yielded little result.

While the Mizoram government claimed that a 509 square-mile stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 belongs to it, the Assam side agreed with the constitutional map and boundary drawn by a survey of India in 1993.

After a massive tussle in 2018, the border row resurfaced in August last year and then in February this year.

However, the escalating tensions were successfully defused after a series of parleys with the intervention of the Centre.

Meanwhile, 200 hectares of broomstick plantation done illegally by Mizos (who destroyed forest wealth and environment in an inner line reserve forest) cleared by the Forest Department today morning in Hailakandi under Police protection. Now teak plantations beginning to revive forest wealth and environment.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Tokyo-Bound Athletes On July 13