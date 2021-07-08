Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Roads, Waterways, and Shipping.

Sonowal will also be handling the Ministry of AYUSH.

Earlier, Sonowal was the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, from 2014 to 2016 and Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development in 2014.

Taking to Twitter today, the minister said, he had preliminary meetings with top officials of both the ministries.

“Held a preliminary meeting with senior officials of the @shipmin_india in New Delhi and took an overview of the Ministry,” he tweeted.

“Met senior @moayush officials in New Delhi and had a preparatory meeting of works of the department,” he tweeted further.

Sonowal was sworn in on Wednesday and was inducted into the expanded cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I express my gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for entrusting me as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, & Minister of AYUSH. Under your guidance, I will dedicate my services to the Nation,” Sonowal tweeted.

