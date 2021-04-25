Union Minister Babul Supriyo Tests COVID +Ve For Second Time

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that both he and his wife have tested positive for Covid. Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Supriyo, is a two time MP from Asansol and contested from Tollygunge where voting has been held.

“Both me & my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!! V Sad that I won’t be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where “desperate” @AITCofficial goons hv already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls,” Mr Supriyo tweeted.

Supriyo also informed he won’t be able to vote in Asansol on April 26 but will monitor the electoral situation in the district from home.

“However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoiceWil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there,” he said in a series of tweets.