Union Minister For Health Ashwini Choubey Tests COVID +ve

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed on Monday.

He said his “health is fine” and is currently in home isolation under the advice of the doctors.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Mr Choubey tweeted.

Currently, the total number of active cases in India stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death count is at 1,47,901.