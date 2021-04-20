Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tests COVID +ve

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms. Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care,” he tweeted.

I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms.

Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 20, 2021

Over the past week, several political leaders contracted the virus including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many others.

On Tuesday, India reported over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.