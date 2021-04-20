Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tests COVID +ve

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms. Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care,” he tweeted.
Over the past week, several political leaders contracted the virus including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many others.
On Tuesday, India reported over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.