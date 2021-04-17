Top StoriesNational

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to twitter, the minister said – “”After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I’m taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.”

On Saturday, India recorded its highest ever daily spike in COVID cases with over 2.34 lakhs and 1,341 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

