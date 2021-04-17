Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tests Positive For COVID-19

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to twitter, the minister said – “”After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I’m taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.”

After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 17, 2021

On Saturday, India recorded its highest ever daily spike in COVID cases with over 2.34 lakhs and 1,341 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.