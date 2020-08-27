Top StoriesNational

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar Tests Covid+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
13

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gurjar has urged people who came in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

“Taking the health issues seriously, I got the corona test done, which has been reported positive. Treatment will now go on consultation with doctors. Everyone who has come in contact with me in the past, please take this seriously and get your corona test done,” said Gurjar in his tweeter handle.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh mark on Thursday with 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW)

