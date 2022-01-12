Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine with “mild symptoms”.

Related News

Punjab CM Channi’s Cousin Brother Jaswinder Singh…

Assam: Sonowal Inaugurates Assam’s First Sports…

Surrendered Militant Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In…

Guwahati Police Arrest 3 In Connection With Teer Gambling

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 10.64 per cent.

(With Inputs from ANI)

You might also like
National

Telangana Legislative Assembly dissolves

Assam

Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival starts tomorrow

Assam

Former SC judge Justice SN Phukan passes away

Assam

Meghalaya Govt To Close Entry Points

Assam

Assam: 24 Persons Arrested In Doctor Assault Case

Top Stories

UP: Finance Firm Agents Seizes Bus With 34 Passengers