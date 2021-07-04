Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Visits Assam

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala is on a visit to Assam.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed the Union Minister and had a discussion with him on agriculture-related issues of the state. Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was also present during the deliberation.

Dr. Sarma noted that he has always sought the Union Minister’s guidance due to the “long administrative and political experience” he carries.

Image Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

The Chief Minister informed about his visit to the state, however, it is yet to be revealed for how long the Union Minister would be staying in the state.

Image Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

Dr. Sarma tweeted, “Always keen to learn from the long administrative & political experience of Union MoS, Agri & Farmers’ Welfare, Sri @PRupala. Had the privilege of welcoming him to Assam today. Along with Assam Agri Min @ATULBORA2, we deliberated on critical issues, and sought his guidance”.