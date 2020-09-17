Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Tests COVID+

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Minister of Tourism of India Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night my coronavirus report came positive, I request those who met me on Tuesday to be cautious,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Patel, other Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Shekhawat and Nitin Gadkari have tested positive for the virus.

Furthermore, seventeen people including staff of BJP’s Delhi office tested positive for coronavirus.