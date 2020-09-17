NationalTop Stories

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
46

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Minister of Tourism of India Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

 “Last night my coronavirus report came positive, I request those who met me on Tuesday to be cautious,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Patel, other Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Shekhawat and Nitin Gadkari have tested positive for the virus.

Related News

Mira Nair Receives TIFF Tribute Award

Tura Medical College To Come Up Next Year

Indian Navy Tracks 7 Chinese Warships, 3 Vessels

Arunachal CM Tests COVID Negative

Furthermore, seventeen people including staff of BJP’s Delhi office tested positive for coronavirus.

You might also like
Regional

Akhil attacks Sonowal govt. over P&RD appointments

Regional

‘Greater Nagalim’ issue: Sonowal’s silence deafening

National

‘Sanatan Sanstha’ followers killed Gauri Lankesh : SIT

Regional

Assam Government Committed To Improving Healthcare

Regional

Four rhino poachers arrested Karbi Anglong

National

Arun Jaitley resumes Finance Minister portfolio

Comments
Loading...