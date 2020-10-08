Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away

Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan passed away late on Thursday, son Chirag Paswan said.

He recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

74-year-old Paswan was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Informing about his father’s death, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted on Thursda: “Papa …. Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa …”