Union Minister Reviews Central Agriculture Schemes In Assam

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala attended a meeting in Guwahati on Monday where he reviewed the schemes of the ministry being implemented by the government of Assam.

He highlighted various central schemes during the meeting including PM-Kisan and the hiking of the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops for the benefit of farmers in the country, an official release said.

He also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora for their initiatives to implement the central government schemes successfully.

Further, Rupala said that PMFBY scheme aims at providing security cover to each farmer.

The Centre has launched a week-long special drive from July 1 to enroll more cultivators under the PMFBY which will cover all notified areas under the kharif 2021 season with special focus on 75 aspirational districts where crop insurance penetration is low.

The Union minister said that the central government will share up to 90 per cent of the premium subsidy for PMFBY for the North Eastern states while the existing sharing pattern is 50:50.

The schemes like PMFBY will provide insurance coverage and financial support to farmers in events of crop failure due to natural calamities, pest attacks and diseases, and also stabilise the income of farmers to ensure their continuance in farming, he said.

Rupala stated that more than Rs 95,000 crore worth of claims have been provided to farmers since the launch of the scheme against the total premium of Rs 17,000 crore paid by them.