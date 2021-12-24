NationalTop Stories

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Ayodhya

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ramjanmabhoomi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The two leaders also performed an ‘aarti’.

“Jai Shri Ram! Blessed to have the Divya Darshan of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Virajman at the Shri Ram Janambhumi Mandir in Ayodhya with UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. May Lord Shri Ram bless us all with good health and happiness,” Sonowal tweeted.

Related News

Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2021 LIVE

Assam: Om Birla Launches Legislative Assembly Digital TV

Mizoram Gears up to Celebrate 150th Year of Christmas

COVID-19: UP Announces Night Curfew from Dec 25 after Madhya…

Yogi Adityanath and Sarbananda Sonowal are in the holy city to launch various developmental projects.

The visit comes amid the Yogi Adityanath-led government facing flak over the alleged land ‘scam’ in Ayodhya linked to local MLAs and relatives of state government officials. 

“It is a very serious matter. My party would want the Supreme Court to take notice and if the allegations are true, the state government needs to get the deals cancelled,” she told reporters in Lucknow when asked to comment on the report.

ALSO READ: Mizoram Gears up to Celebrate 150th Year of Christmas

You might also like
Assam

Assam: Editor of a News Portal Arrested Over maligning Familial Bond

Guwahati News

Guwahati Among 6 New Cities Shortlisted For New IPL Team

World

No evidence that recovered patients are immune to COVID-19: WHO

Assam

Assam: Asomiya Pratidin Senior Journalist Among 3 Appointed To SJFI

Assam

“PM Modi An Eternal Enemy To Assam”: KMSS

Top Stories

England Beat India In First Test To Lead Series 1-0