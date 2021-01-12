Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured, Wife Dead In Accident

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik was critically injured while his wife died after an accident that took place in Karnataka late Monday. Along with his wife, his personal secretary, Deepak, was also killed in the tragic accident.

According to NDTV, Naik, who is being treated at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, is currently out of danger. The 68-year old is a BJP MP from north Goa.

Visuals show their white Toyota vehicle damaged badly after the accident and in a mangled state among trees and bushes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik’s treatment in the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Goa CM asking him to provide the best possible treatment to Naik and if the need arises, he be brought to Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted his condolences after Mr Naik’s wife Vijaya’s death.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him & his family the strength to overcome this loss. https://t.co/dSY3fe10It — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2021

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also expressed grief and condoled his wife’s tragic death.

Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 11, 2021

Naik is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and Minister of State for Defence. He is Member of Parliament (MP) from North Goa constituency, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



