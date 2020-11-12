Union Minister Smriti Irani Recovers from COVID-19

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani recovered from COVID-19. She informed about her health status on her Twitter handle. “I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers,” Smriti Irani tweeted.

The union minister was tested positive for Covid-19 on October 28. Posting the news on her official Twitter account, she urged those who came in contact with her in the fast few days to get themselves tested “at the earliest.”

With 44,281 more people testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the infection tally mounted to 86,36, 011 in the country, while the deaths rose to 1,27,571 after 512 new fatalities were reported, the union health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.