NationalTop Stories

Union Minister Smriti Irani Recovers from COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
File Photo
42

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani recovered from COVID-19. She informed about her health status on her Twitter handle. “I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers,” Smriti Irani tweeted.

The union minister was tested positive for Covid-19 on October 28. Posting the news on her official Twitter account, she urged those who came in contact with her in the fast few days to get themselves tested “at the earliest.”

Related News

Kakopathar: Pratidin Time Journalist Dies in Attack by…

PM Modi to Unveil Statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU Campus

Renowned Cartoonist Trailokya Dutta Dies at 90

BJP Likely to Get More Cabinet Berths in Bihar

With 44,281 more people testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the infection tally mounted to 86,36, 011 in the country, while the deaths rose to 1,27,571 after 512 new fatalities were reported, the union health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

You might also like
Top Stories

Nagaland Bypolls See 67.92% Voters Turnout

Top Stories

Assam: COVID Claims 13 More Lives

Regional

Three Tamil Nadu men sentenced to 10 years in Assam jail for smuggling banned drugs

National

Stop Spreading Rumours, I am Fine: Amit Shah

National

Dead body of Corona patient carried in JCB

National

Rafale deal,a sordid saga of looting of public exchequer: Gaurav Gogoi

Comments
Loading...