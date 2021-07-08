Union MoS for Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli Takes Charge

Union Minister of State for Labour& Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli took charge on Thursday at Shram Shakti Bhawan in the presence of union minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav.

However, Sarbananda Sonowal who has been allotted with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ministry of Ayush has not taken charge today as he believes that there is no good day and time to take charge before Sunday.

A total of 43 ministers have taken oath as the Union Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

A total of 36 new faces and 7 ministers who got promoted were inducted yesterday.

The cabinet reshuffle was the first since PM Modi’s re-election in 2019 and saw a mix of youth and experienced candidates, the youngest of them aged 35. 14 ministers are below the age of 50 including 6 in the cabinet. There are 11 women in the council of ministers including 2 in the cabinet.

The new Cabinet of the Modi government also includes 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants, seven Ph.D. holders, and three ministers with business degrees.

Among the new ministers who were inducted into the Union Cabinet are BJP’s Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur, and Kapil Patil; JD(U)’s R C P Singh, LJP’s Pashupati Paras, and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel.

The seven ministers of state who were promoted are Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Paroshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Raj Kumar Singh.

