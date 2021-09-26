United States: Atleast 3 Killed, Over 50 Injured As Train Derails

At least three people were killed while over 50 passengers have been injured after an Amtrak train derailed on Saturday in Montana in the United States.

“Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers,” the firm said in a statement.

Approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew were on board.

Five of the train’s coaches derailed around 4 pm bear Joplin in northern Montana, the statement added. The train was commuting between Seattle and Chicago