Unlock 1.0: Air pollution dipped by 88% bounces back



As lockdown eases with relaxations, a sudden spike in air pollution levels across the country has been observed.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) stated the PM 2.5 levels across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru had significantly dropped to 45-88% during the initial two months of the lockdown.

However, the analytical report published by CSE reflects in the six cities there has been a two to six times increase in PM 2.5 levels during lockdown 4.0 onwards. Of the six megacities where PM 2.5 levels were analysed, Delhi had the highest rise of four to eight times.

Due to the halt in industrial and transportation activities during the lockdown, the air quality had improved phenomenally. Sunita Narain, Director General of Centre for Science and Environment expressing concern commented, that, the analysis shows the key sources of air pollution in the country are emissions produced from vehicles and industries. CSE also presented a charter demanding serious interventions in order to ensure a sustainable environment and air quality.