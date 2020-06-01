Unlock 1.0: Congress to hold statewide protest today

Congress will stage statewide protests on Monday against government policies and alleged corruption in implementation of various schemes.

The Congress committees at the mandal level will submit memorandum to the block development officers seeking inquiry into alleged corruption in selection of beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme, besides to press for provision of foodgrains to people who do not possess ration cards, immediate release of financial assistance for people of Assam stranded in other states, loan relief for self-employed and other poor people, among other things.

The party said that it will carry out the protests by maintaining social distancing norms and other health-related directives.