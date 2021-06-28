Covid 19NationalTop Stories

‘Unlock 1’ To Begin In Nagaland From July 1

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

After assessing the COVID-19 situation, the Nagaland government has decided to start the ‘Unlock 1’ process from July 1 (Thursday).

This was decided during a High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting chaired by chief minister Neiphiu Rio held today.

“As the Way Forward the HPC has decided to go for “Unlock 1” after assessing the situation in the state from July 1-10,” HPC chairman Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted.

Related News

Assam Reports 2,689 Fresh COVID Cases, 42 Deaths

Cash Reward Upto Rs 1.2 Cr For Olympic Winners: Manipur CM

Love Is Love: Why Pride Matters

BPF Snaps Ties With Cong-Led ‘Mahajot’ Alliance

He announced that government offices will operate with 50% attendance. Curfew hours have also been relaxed (7 PM – 4 AM). During the time period, shops will remain open on a rotational basis, he said.

It may be noted that COVID-19 cases in Nagaland has seen a declining trend since the lockdown was imposed.

On Sunday, the state recorded 111 new COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 24,961. Meanwhile, 73 cured patients were discharged. No fatalities were reported.

Also Read: Assam Reports 2,689 Fresh COVID Cases, 42 Deaths
You might also like
Assam

Five Former Congress Manipur MLAs Join BJP

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 6 More Die on Friday

National

K’taka Minister Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Assam

Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway To Launch Soon

Assam

Robbery In Mankachar, One Attacked

Top Stories

Kumbh: People Take Holy Dip In Ganga Amid Deadly COVID Second Wave

Comments
Loading...