‘Unlock 1’ To Begin In Nagaland From July 1

After assessing the COVID-19 situation, the Nagaland government has decided to start the ‘Unlock 1’ process from July 1 (Thursday).

This was decided during a High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting chaired by chief minister Neiphiu Rio held today.

“As the Way Forward the HPC has decided to go for “Unlock 1” after assessing the situation in the state from July 1-10,” HPC chairman Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted.

He announced that government offices will operate with 50% attendance. Curfew hours have also been relaxed (7 PM – 4 AM). During the time period, shops will remain open on a rotational basis, he said.

It may be noted that COVID-19 cases in Nagaland has seen a declining trend since the lockdown was imposed.

On Sunday, the state recorded 111 new COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 24,961. Meanwhile, 73 cured patients were discharged. No fatalities were reported.