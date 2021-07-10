Unlock 2.0 In Nagaland To Come Into Effect Tomorrow

Nagaland will undergo Unlock 2.0 with more relaxation from July 11 till 17th, announced the Nagaland government.

During the unlock period, the state will have all its business establishments dealing in goods of all kinds open from 6 in the morning till 4 pm, stated the Chief Secretary, J Alam.

He further stated that long-distance trains will be permitted to stop in Dimapur railway station during the period. However, all the inbound passengers should be asymptomatic and they will be required to produce the certificate of completion of both doses of Covid19 vaccine.

He further said that the outdoor sports competitions other than competitions will be permitted subject to the attendance of not more than 100 persons and adherence to Covid19 appropriate behaviour and all the applicable SOPs issued from time to time.

The notification from the state government of Nagaland also stated that the inter-district movement will be allowed subject to the persons (s) being asymptomatic and having completed both doses of Covid19 vaccine.

However, bus service, intra and inter-district taxi service and pillion riding on two-wheelers will continue to remain suspended.