Unlock 5.0 in Delhi: COVID-19

After a dip in the city’s Covid-19 positivity rate, the Delhi government has relaxed the curbs further starting from Monday.

As per reports, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for phase 5 of Delhi unlock and said that the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5am on July 5.

Delhi allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with a partial workforce as daily Covid-19 cases showed a downward trend, last week.

Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30 as the second Covid-19 wave raged the city.

As per the latest guidelines, here’s Delhi’s SOPs:-

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes are now allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the national capital.

Marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels have also been allowed to hold weddings with 50 people in attendance.

Ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed.