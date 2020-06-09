Unlock1: Plans to reopen schools in consultation

There have been ongoing discussions on reopening of school after August 15 as reported by sources from the HRD ministry. The MHRD on Monday began consultations with all State education Secretaries on reopening of schools which have been closed since March 16 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The consultation meeting was chaired by the Union School Education Secretary Anita Karwal.

The Ministry will decide on the reopening of schools based on guidelines from the Union Home Ministry and the Health Ministry, sources said, and will send an assessment report to the Ministry of Health to evaluate. Even as it decides the date of the reopening, the safety of students is a priority, sources in the MHRD said.

Meanwhile, classes at several schools across the country are being conducted online.