Unlock5: Sept Guidelines Extended Till Nov-End

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday to extend the guidelines for re-opening issued on September 30 to remain in force up to November 30 this year.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till November 30, 2020, the order read.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed. These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW, the order further read.

After the last guidelines issued by MHA on 30.09.2020, the following activities are also permitted but with certain restrictions:

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA. Swimming poolsbeing used for training of sportspersons. Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes. Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50% of their seating capacity. Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons.

Further decision regarding the above activities will be taken based on the assessment of the situation, the release added.

Other guidelines include:

States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection for vulnerable persons