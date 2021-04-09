Top StoriesNational

Unnao Rape Convict’s Wife Gets BJP Ticket For UP Panchayat Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
Former BJP MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife, Sangeeta, will be contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.

According to a list released by state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Sangeeta has been chosen to be the candidate of the district panchayat member from Ward No. 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi. Earlier, she held the post of the district panchayat chairperson.

On December 2019, her husband Kuldeep Sengar was awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court for raping a minor in UP’s Unnao.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury criticized her candidature and accused the BJP of adopting double standards.

“On one hand, it talks about eliminating criminals and on the other, it glorifies them. In the BJP regime, crime cannot be controlled,” he told PTI.

