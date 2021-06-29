Unofficial Talks On Assam-Meghalaya Border Row Underway

In a major development, Meghalaya Chief Minister said that discussions are underway with the Assam government unofficially towards resolving the prolonged border dispute between the two states.

As per reports, Sangma and his family over dinner with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family last week held discussions on several issues including the boundary row.

Reports have also mentioned that both the states have been asked to move forward and resolve issues that prevailed between both the states.

Notably, Assam has also been having border disputes with Mizoram and Nagaland. Several incidents of land encroachment are being reported in the last few months.

