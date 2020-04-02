UP: 13 Attendees of Nizamuddin from Assam Detained

Thirteen people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi have been picked from a mosque in the Barwalan area in Uttar Pradesh. All the thirteen are from Assam, said City SP Amit Kumar Anand.

Meanwhile, in Assam 16 tested positive of COVID-19 till date who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat. This was announced by the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.