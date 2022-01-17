NationalTop Stories

UP: 14 BJP Leaders Booked For Violating Poll Code, COVID-19 Protocols

By Pratidin Bureau
A case has been registered against 14 BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 safety protocols.

As per reports, BJP MLA Umesh Malik from Budhana seat, and his supporters were booked for taking out a rally in the constituency yesterday.

A case was registered against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Charthawal constituency Salman Saeed also.

It is to mention that the Election Commission of India has suspended the physical rallies or roadshows till January 22 in all the five-poll bound states keeping in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

