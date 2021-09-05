UP: 171 Children Hospitalized Due To Chronic Diseases, Viral Fever

As many as 171 children have been admitted to a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj due to viral fever and chronic diseases like encephalitis and pneumonia, the CMO informed on Sunday.

“A few days back, when I did the inspection of the Children ward, there were 120 beds. We have received 171 patients. So, we have shifted 2-3 children in one bed. Cases of dengue are fewer here. Some chronic diseases like encephalitis and pneumonia where they need oxygen support are admitted here,” CMO Dr Nanak Saran said.

“The 200-bed ward is under construction. We are providing all possible treatment to children,” he added.

It is suspected that these cases of chronic diseases and viral fever are due to floodwater that hit the state in recently.

Visuals show three to four patients being administered on a single bed, whereas, some were seen undergoing treatment on mattresses laid on the ground.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of Firozabad district when more than 40 children reportedly died due to viral fever.