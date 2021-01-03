Top StoriesNational

UP: 18 Killed After Roof Collapses At Crematorium

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, at least 18 people were killed and some others injured after a roof of a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh’ Muradnagar city collapsed due to rain. The roof fell on people who came to attend a funeral.

Local police and fire department have reached the scene and commenced rescue operations immediately. Some 38 people have been rescued from under the rubble so far. It is feared that some people are still trapped inside.

Many of them have been admitted to different hospitals and are under treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He directed officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each of the deceased.

