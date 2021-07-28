UP: 18 Killed, Many Injured As Truck Rams Into Bus

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

In a tragic incident, as many as 18 people were killed after a truck rammed into a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki area late Tuesday night.

According to ANI, 19 others have also been injured in the horrific accident and were hospitalized.

Police said around 140 people were on the bus during the accident.

Later, rescue operation to recover the bodies was carried out.

The double decker bus, which was enroute to Bihar from Haryana, was parked on the side of the road for repair. Soon after, a truck in high speed collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties.