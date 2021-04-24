UP: 2 BJP MLAs Succumb To COVID-19

Two BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh have died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Ramesh Diwaker, BJP MLA from Auraiya constituency, has passed away while undergoing treatment in Meerut. He tested positive few days before finally succumbing to the virus on Friday.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and MLA from Lucknow West, Suresh Srivastava, died on Friday evening after undergoing treatment for about a week.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and extended condolences to their families.

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं विधानसभा सदस्य श्री सुरेश श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन की खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें व परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख से उबरने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 23, 2021