UP: 2 BJP MLAs Succumb To COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Two BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh have died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Ramesh Diwaker, BJP MLA from Auraiya constituency, has passed away while undergoing treatment in Meerut. He tested positive few days before finally succumbing to the virus on Friday.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and MLA from Lucknow West, Suresh Srivastava, died on Friday evening after undergoing treatment for about a week.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and extended condolences to their families.

