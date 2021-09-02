41, Including 36 Children, Die Of “Mysterious Fever” In UP

At least 41 people, including 36 children, have died over the past week in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district due to a “mysterious fever”.

Doctors suspect it was due to dengue and viral fever but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

“As of now, 41 persons including 36 children has died due to suspected dengue and viral fever in the Firozabad district. These deaths don’t indicate a possible third wave of COVID as none of the admitted patients were found positive,” said a UP doctor told ANI.

“Multiple teams including a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research are investigating to find out the exact cause of these deaths and disease spread”, she added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to take stock of the children affected by the dengue-like fever. He also instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases.

A separate ward has also been created for this suspicious fever in Firozabad.

Additionally, Adityanath also ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district for the deaths.