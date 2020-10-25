UP: 5-Year Old Allegedly Raped By 13-Year Old Minor Boy

In yet another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, a five-year old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year old boy in Khaga area of the district.

“An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused,” Khaga Station House Officer RK Singh said.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 2pm on Saturday when the girl was playing near her house. Her family alleged that the accused took her to her a secluded place and raped her.

The SHO said the FIR was lodged on the charges of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and added that the victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination.