Top StoriesNational

UP: 5-Year Old Allegedly Raped By 13-Year Old Minor Boy

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
0

In yet another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, a five-year old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year old boy in Khaga area of the district.

“An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused,” Khaga Station House Officer RK Singh said.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 2pm on Saturday when the girl was playing near her house. Her family alleged that the accused took her to her a secluded place and raped her.

Related News

Former CM Tarun Gogoi Discharged From Hospital

Mumbai Fire Doused After 56 Hours

Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital

London: Durga Puja Celebrated Virtually

The SHO said the FIR was lodged on the charges of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and added that the victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

You might also like
Entertainment

Zubeen to perform in London; extends puja greetings

Regional

Zubeen flies to Mumbai for Recuperation

Regional

CM Sonowal reviews flood preparedness of state

Regional

Zubeen defamed on Facebook

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

Comments
Loading...