UP: 8 Cows Killed, 10 Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Train

In a tragic incident, a total of eight cows were killed and several others injured after a train ploughed through a herd of cattle in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

As per reports, the incident took place late Sunday evening when the Rajdhani Express on the Delhi-Howrah route hit the herd due to dense fog.

Around 10 other cows were injured in the horrific mishap. They were taken to a local cow shelter for treatment. The rail track was later cleared by authorities.