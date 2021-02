UP Assembly Clears ‘Love Jihad’ Bill, Now A Law

In a major development in the Love Jihad ordinance, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021’, commonly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, formalising the legislation by a voice vote.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had declared the legislation on November 28.

This a developing story and more details are awaited…