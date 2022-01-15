UP CM Adityanath To Contest Upcoming Polls From Gorakhpur

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will contest the upcoming assembly polls from the Gorakhpur constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed while releasing its first list of candidates on Saturday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing a press conference, said, “We are releasing a list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase”, reported ANI.

He said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu assembly segment”.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath has been a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. It was being reported earlier that the UP CM would contest from Ayodha, which turned out to be false.

The Election Commission said that polling for the 403 assembly constituencies in UP will be held over seven phases starting from February 10. It will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and on March 3. Counting will take place on March 10.

BJP had won 312 assembly seats in a sweeping victory in 2017. The party had secured a 39.67 percent vote share in the elections for the 403 member assembly. Samajwadi Party won 47 seats while BSP won 19. Congress had managed to win only seven seats.

