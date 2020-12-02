UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BSE for listing bond of LMC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Bombay Stock Exchange to attend the listing of ₹200 crores Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) bond. A day after meeting with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the chief minister is at BSE for the listing.

After this, he went to meet industrialists and Bollywood Celebrities to get investments for Uttar Pradesh. The state of Uttar Pradesh is trying to develop itself a manufacturing hub by utilizing the resources that have been not in use so far.

The chief minister is also scheduled to meet N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, S N Subrahmanyan of L&T, Sanjay Nayar of buyout major KKR Ltd, among others.

In September, the CM had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Lucknow is the ninth city in India to have raised municipal bonds. It is also the first city to issue such a municipal bond after the launch of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme.