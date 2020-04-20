UP CM’s father dead, won’t attend funeral

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today lost his father Anand Singh Bisht, this morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi but won’t attend the funeral because of lockdown.

In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said he would not be able to attend the last rites tomorrow because of the lockdown and his responsibilities in the fight against coronavirus.

The news of his father breathing his last came to him in midst of the meeting . Unfazed by the news @myogiadityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19. — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) April 20, 2020

“I am very saddened to hear the news of my father’s death. My father has always taught me to be faithful, hardworking and selfless. I wanted to be with him in his final moments, but could not due to my responsibility to protect Uttar Pradesh’s 23 crore people. I will not be able to attend the funeral tomorrow due to the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. I appeal to my mother and my relatives to follow the lockdown protocol while attending the funeral. I will visit after the lockdown ends,” said the Chief Minister.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

Mr Bisht, 71, was admitted in hospital last month due to kidney problems. His body is being taken to his village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Yogi Adityanath received the news of his father’s death in the middle of a meeting on the COVID-19 crisis, a senior bureaucrat tweeted.