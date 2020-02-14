UP Doctor Booked Under NSA over anti-CAA Speech

Uttar Pradesh doctor Dr. Kafeel Khan was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday over his alleged anti-CAA speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh slapped NSA on Kafeel Khan even as the doctor waited to be released from jail despite being granted bail on Monday in connection with his alleged inflammatory speech.

SP Crime Dr. Arvind said that there were sufficient grounds to book the doctor under the NSA.

Dr. Khan was arrested for allegedly delivering a controversial speech during the anti-CAA protests on December 12. His family members claimed on Thursday that he was yet to be released despite granted bail on Monday.

However, Dr. Khan’s brother alleged that the Mathura jail authorities had not honoured the court’s order although Khan was granted bail. His brother Adeel Ahmed Khan said this is a statement.

The UP Special Task Force arrested Dr. Khan on January 29 from Mumbai and was brought to Aligarh, from where he was shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura.

According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city. Police had said that Dr Khan’s presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city.