Top StoriesNational

UP Dy CM Tests COVID +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
27

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for coronavirus.

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, “After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today”.

After testing positive for the infection, the minister on Friday urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Related News

MP: Gang-Raped Woman Kills Self

SI Exam Scam: Two More Arrested

Assam Registers 1416 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam: 10 More Covid-19 Deaths Reported

Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers — Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan — have died of COVID-19.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Panchayat elections to be held before September 15: HC

National

13 new ministers inducted in Fadnavis’ Cabinet

National

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Booked for Vandalism

Regional

Death sentence to Simaluguri rape & murder accused

Regional

Last charge sheet filed in APSC scam

Regional

BJP promises CAB in presence of AGP

Comments
Loading...