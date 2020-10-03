UP Dy CM Tests COVID +VE

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for coronavirus.

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, “After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today”.

After testing positive for the infection, the minister on Friday urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers — Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan — have died of COVID-19.