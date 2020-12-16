Top StoriesNational

UP: Fake Spice Factory Using ‘Donkey Dung & Acid’ Raided By Cops

By Pratidin Bureau
Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras police on Monday night raided a spice manufacturing factory making spurious and counterfeit spices of local brands using ‘donkey dung, acid and hay’. The factory, located in Navipur area, was raided on the basis of a tip-off.

The owner of the unit, Anoop Varshney, who is also the office bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been arrested under section 151 of the CrPC.

As per reports, several spurious ingredients use to prepare fake spices were found during the raid, including donkey dung, hay, edible colours and drums full of acids. Adulterated spices were also recovered which included coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric and garam masala.

Food department officials said the adulterants might prove to be health hazard, especially if consumed over a long period of time.

