UP: Farmers Destroy Crops In Protest Against Farm Laws

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh in Umraya village destroyed their own grown crops covering an area of four acres in protest against the new farms laws that ignited massive countrywide agitation.

“With the consent of a majority of villagers, crops grown in the four-acre area was ploughed on Monday,” RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh told PTI.

Singh claimed that such acts by farmers would force the government to go for import as there would be an acute shortage of cereals due to the same.

“Repeal the three farm laws without further delay to prevent such suicidal steps of the farmers,” Singh demanded.

One of the farmers said they are forced to take this step.

“We are forced to take such steps as the government is not understanding our problem,” Megh Shyam, a farmer of the village, said.

Meanwhile, Subdivisional Magistrate Hanuman Maurya claimed that no such incident had occurred. He further advised the farmers to refrain from taking such steps.

