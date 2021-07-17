UP Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the Kanwar Yatra a day after the Supreme Court asked the state government to reconsider even allowing a symbolic physical yatra given the fear of a third Covid-19 wave on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh Government stated that the health of the citizenry of India and their right to ‘life’ are paramount.

It further said, “all other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right”.

Earlier, on Friday, Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who appeared for the UP government, told the bench that the state will hold only a “symbolic physical” Kanwar Yatra keeping religious sentiments in mind.

Also Read: Supreme Court Issues Notice To UP Govt Over Allowing Kanwar Yatra Amid Pandemic