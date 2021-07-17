NationalTop Stories

UP Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra

By Pratidin Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the Kanwar Yatra a day after the Supreme Court asked the state government to reconsider even allowing a symbolic physical yatra given the fear of a third Covid-19 wave on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh Government stated that the health of the citizenry of India and their right to ‘life’ are paramount.

It further said, “all other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right”.

Related News

Assam Registers 1,727 New Cases, Positivity Rate 1.29%

Dibrugarh: 2 Young Men Attacks Police On Duty

Ahead of 10 Days Lockdown, Manipur Experiences Panic Buying…

Nagaland: Colleges To Reopen From July 26

Earlier, on Friday, Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who appeared for the UP government, told the bench that the state will hold only a “symbolic physical” Kanwar Yatra keeping religious sentiments in mind.

Also Read: Supreme Court Issues Notice To UP Govt Over Allowing Kanwar Yatra Amid Pandemic
You might also like
Top Stories

“Modi is Indian PM, not star campaigner for US elections” : Cong

Pratidin Exclusive

AASU-BJP clash, BJP President beaten

Top Stories

Assam: Cops crackdown on truck hijackers

Assam

Railway passenger dies due to extreme heat in Lumding

Top Stories

Assam Govt. to allot 40k land pattas

Sports

Sundar Pichai’s Prediction For World Cup Final

Comments
Loading...