UP Govt Requests Lucknow Airport Not To Allow Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Deputy CM Arrival

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Deputy CM of Punjab announced that they will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence that erupted there.

On Sunday, eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow.”