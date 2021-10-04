UP Govt Requests Lucknow Airport Not To Allow Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Deputy CM Arrival

By Pratidin Bureau on October 4, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Deputy CM of Punjab announced that they will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence that erupted there.

On Sunday, eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow.”

Also Read: Arunachal: 1st Greenfield Airport to be Ready by November 2022

BJPIndiaLakhimpur Kheri
Related Posts

Assam: Golaghat SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Nipah Returns: Central Team Rushes To Kerala After Minor Dies Of Virus

Mizoram Alleges Assam Police Of ‘Kidnapping’ Construction Worker From Disputed Border

Mizoram Among Indian States With Best Quality Of Life For Elderly

Southern Turkey: Massive Wildfire Claims Six lives, Several Houses Gutted

Assam-Mizo Crossfire: Another Police Personnel Succumbs To Bullet Injury

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CM Sarma Visits SMCH