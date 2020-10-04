Top StoriesNational

UP Govt Seeks CBI Probe In Hathras Case

By Pratidin Bureau
Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday evening has said the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year old woman in Hathras will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move came on a day when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi visited the victim’s family in Hathras village.

“Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case,” the UP Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Massive nationwide protests erupted against the police and UP government for how they handled the situation, including one in Delhi where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appearance and demanded that the four accused be hanged.

According to India Today, the victim’s family said they were not satisfied with the government’s decision for a CBI probe.

“We do not want a CBI probe Yogi ji…We want a judicial probe,” a family member said.

The 20-year old woman after she died, a team of the UP Police took her body to her village in an ambulance and cremated her at night without the presence of her family. Her parents wanted to take her body to their home one last time.

The incident triggered countrywide uproar against the police and denial of dignity to the victim in her death.

